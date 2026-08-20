Iran, Iraq officials emphasize expanding security cooperation

The visiting Iranian parliament speaker met and held talks with Qassem al-Aboudi in Baghdad on Thursday at the second day of his trip to this neighboring country.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on hosts of issue, including bilateral relations, and the development of political and security cooperation.

In addition, Ghalibaf and al-Aboudi discussed the latest situation of the developments in the region.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning at the head of a parliamentary delegation for talks on bilateral relations, border security, counter-terrorism and economic cooperation.

The visit is being made at the invitation of Iraq's parliament speaker.

The Iranian delegation includes Mohammad Taghi Naghdali, head of the Iran-Iraq parliamentary friendship group, Mahdi Fallah, Shahin Jahanigiri and Sara Fallahi.

MNA/ 6922184