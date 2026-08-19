Senior Iranian MP warns France over expulsion of diplomats

In a post on X, “The Iranian nation never forgets France’s persistent betrayals in matters such as contaminated blood, INSTEX, and the snapback mechanism. The continuation of this trend and anti-Iranian actions will only make conditions harder for it.”

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot wrote on the social network X on Tuesday evening that two Iranian diplomats in France would be expelled in the coming days.

The French Foreign Minister claimed that two French diplomats had been intentionally targeted on July 19, adding that this intolerable action would have consequences.

The Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran also issued a statement regarding the designation of two French diplomats as persona non grata.

The Foreign Ministry’s statement reads: “In view of activities contrary to international law, particularly the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, by two staff members working at the French Embassy in Tehran, and considering that despite the passage of several weeks since the disclosure of their illegal behaviors, no action has been observed by their home government to correct the behavior and guarantee the non-repetition of such behaviors, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recognizes these two staff members as persona non grata, and accordingly, their entry into Iran will be prohibited.”

MNA