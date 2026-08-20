  1. Politics
Aug 20, 2026, 11:16 AM

Ghalibaf meets with Iraq’s Judicial Council chief in Baghdad

Ghalibaf meets with Iraq’s Judicial Council chief in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met with Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan in Baghdad to discuss strengthening judicial and legal cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on a wide spectrum of issues, including bilateral ties, issues of the mutual interest as well as strengthening cooperation in the relevant field.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning at the head of a parliamentary delegation for talks on bilateral relations, border security, counter-terrorism and economic cooperation.

The visit is being made at the invitation of Iraq's parliament speaker.

The Iranian delegation includes Mohammad Taghi Naghdali, head of the Iran-Iraq parliamentary friendship group, Mahdi Fallah, Shahin Jahanigiri and Sara Fallahi. 

MNA

News ID 247118
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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