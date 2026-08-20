Ghalibaf meets with Iraq’s Judicial Council chief in Baghdad

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on a wide spectrum of issues, including bilateral ties, issues of the mutual interest as well as strengthening cooperation in the relevant field.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning at the head of a parliamentary delegation for talks on bilateral relations, border security, counter-terrorism and economic cooperation.

The visit is being made at the invitation of Iraq's parliament speaker.

The Iranian delegation includes Mohammad Taghi Naghdali, head of the Iran-Iraq parliamentary friendship group, Mahdi Fallah, Shahin Jahanigiri and Sara Fallahi.

MNA