Iraqi PM al-Zaidi thankful for Iran’s support to his country

The prime minister met with Ghalibaf and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday in Baghdad, where both sides reviewed prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Al-Zaidi emphasized the depth of Iraq-Iran relations, highlighting historical, geographical, and religious ties and commonalities, and praised Iran’s positions in support of Iraq, especially during the war against the ISIL terrorist group.

Ghalibaf, for his part, commended the Iraqi government’s efforts in hosting and serving Iranian pilgrims during Arbaeen religious ceremonies, and stressed Tehran’s interest in continuing to expand relations and cooperation to achieve the mutual interests of both nations.

Ghalibaf, who arrived in Baghdad earlier in the day, also met with his Iraqi counterpart Haibat al-Halbousi and Iraqi President Nizar Mohammed Saeed Amidi during his visit to Baghdad.

MNA