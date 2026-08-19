Hormuz will remain under Iranian control: Leader’s advisor

In an interview with Al Mayadeen, Mohammad Mokhber said Trump was “fantasizing” about the Strait of Hormuz and stressed that Iran is the sole party that will continue to determine how the waterway is managed.

“We have a law in this regard that exists in the Islamic Consultative Assembly, and there is also a decision that the Leader makes regarding the Strait of Hormuz,” Mokhber said.

He added that the Strait of Hormuz will be managed solely according to arrangements established by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mokhber dismissed Trump’s remarks as “illogical, ineffective and futile,” saying they would have no impact.

“We are fully prepared; we do not want war, but we are always prepared to defend the country,” he said.

MNA