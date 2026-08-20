US, Israel using UNSC to peddle unfounded claims against Iran

Speaking at a Security Council meeting on the council’s working methods on Wednesday, Gholamhossein Darzi said the United States and several other Council members have attempted to use the council’s procedures and meetings to advance politically motivated allegations against Iran.

Washington and Tel Aviv have turned the council into a platform for their efforts at maligning Iran, while the acts of aggression committed against the Islamic Republic by the duo, itself, amount to clear violation of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, the diplomat said.

Iran, the official added, supports efforts to make the body more transparent, inclusive, efficient, and accountable in line with the UN Charter and international law.

The envoy said the Security Council had to operate strictly within the framework of the UN Charter and international law and respect the sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity of all member states.

He said the council’s procedures must not be used to circumvent the principles of the charter or expand the council’s authority beyond its legal mandate.

The diplomat also said the council’s powers had to be exercised impartially and solely in the collective interest of preserving international peace and security.

The official singled out the council presidency, saying it has a special responsibility to ensure that procedural powers, including agenda-setting, are exercised neutrally and are not used to advance the political interests of individual members or groups of states.

MNA