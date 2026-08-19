56 Saudi ships targeted, blocked in Bab al-Mandab

In a statement on Wednesday released by Brigadier General Yahya Saree he declared that eight Saudi oil vessels were targeted—five in the Red Sea and three in the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea—while 48 others were blocked and forced to turn back, including 34 in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean and 14 in the Red Sea, local Al-Masirah TV EN webiste reported.

The Yemeni Armed Forces also added that they carried out nine operations targeting Yanbu, Najran, Jizan, Abha and oil supplies in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, alongside 14 operations against Saudi enemy concentrations in Ruweik, Al-Abr, Al-Wadiah, Marib and Mokha.

The operations resulted in hundreds of Saudi personnel being killed or wounded, the destruction of weapons depots and equipment, and the sinking or burning of military landing ships and more than 10 military boats involved in operations in the Red Sea.

The Yemeni Armed Forces warned the Saudi regime against any escalation, stressing that any escalation will be met with comprehensive escalation, and called for lifting the blockade, ending the aggression, paying salaries, withdrawing occupying forces and leaving Yemen’s resources to its people.

The statement also urged Yemenis serving with the Saudi enemy to leave its camps and return home, saying they are Yemenis whom it does not want to target.

The latest figures come amid a sharp escalation in tensions between Yemen and Saudi Arabia following Sana'a’s July 20 decision to impose a maritime ban on Saudi-linked shipping. The Yemeni Armed Forces have framed the measure as part of a broader blockade-for-blockade policy in response to the continued Saudi blockade and military escalation against Yemen. The developments have heightened pressure on Saudi maritime and energy interests across the Red Sea, Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden.

MNA