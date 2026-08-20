Iran to use more destructive weapons if a new war starts

The warheads used in Iran’s missiles are far more destructive than those used in previous wars. Iran’s weapons would be “completely different” in all respects if another war begins.

Earlier, the IRGC spokesperson had denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington is holding backchannel talks with the IRGC officials.

“Trump’s mental fantasies will not help him on the field,” Mohebbi said, stressing that the only real option available to the US president is to accept defeat and comply with the conditions set by Iran.

MNA