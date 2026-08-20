  1. Politics
Aug 20, 2026, 10:57 AM

IRGC spox.:

Iran to use more destructive weapons if a new war starts

Iran to use more destructive weapons if a new war starts

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Warning the US officials for any adventurism against Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Spokesman Brigadier General Mohsen Mohebbi has said that Iran will use more destructive weapons if a new war breaks out.

The warheads used in Iran’s missiles are far more destructive than those used in previous wars. Iran’s weapons would be “completely different” in all respects if another war begins.

Earlier, the IRGC spokesperson had denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington is holding backchannel talks with the IRGC officials.

“Trump’s mental fantasies will not help him on the field,” Mohebbi said, stressing that the only real option available to the US president is to accept defeat and comply with the conditions set by Iran.

MNA

News ID 247117
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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