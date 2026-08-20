  1. Politics
Aug 20, 2026, 10:15 AM

Iran urges Islamic states to back Palestine, counter Israel

Iran urges Islamic states to back Palestine, counter Israel

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has stressed the need for stronger cooperation among Islamic countries to support Palestine and counter the Zionist regime’s plots against the interests of the Muslim world.

Iran's top diplomat made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Mauritanian Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoukl late on Wednesday, during which the two sides discussed the latest regional developments and bilateral relations as well as issues of the mutual interest.

The Iranian foreign minister underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation among Islamic countries, particularly within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to support Palestine and confront the Zionist regime’s schemes.

Foreign Minister of Mauritania Ould Merzouk, for his part, conveyed his president’s greetings to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and highlighted Iran’s important and influential role in the OIC.

He also stressed Mauritania’s interest in strengthening bilateral interaction and cooperation with Iran both at the bilateral level and within the OIC.

The two sides reaffirmed their readiness to expand bilateral relations and enhance mutual cooperation and support in international forums.

MNA

News ID 247115
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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