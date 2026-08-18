  1. Politics
Aug 18, 2026, 11:06 PM

US won't able to force Iran make concessions under pressure

US won't able to force Iran make concessions under pressure

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says United Statescannot secure concessions from Tehran by simply increasing pressure, especially concessions that were never part of the Islamabad MoU.

In a post in English on his personal account on X, Ghalibaf addressed U.S. officials, saying they appear to believe that putting greater pressure on Iran will force Tehran to grant concessions that were never included in the text of the understanding.

Referring to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Ghalibaf said the two officials are not up to the task.

He added, in a sharply worded message, that U.S. officials should not expect this “team of clowns” to perform a miracle or suddenly pull a rabbit out of a hat like magicians and rescue Washington from a crisis that, in his view, it created itself.

MNA

News ID 247078

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