Araghchi briefs Lebanon’s leaders on Iran-US peace deal

Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri late on Monday, during which he outlined the contents of the recently reached memorandum of understanding and explained clauses concerning Lebanon.

Iran’s top diplomat highlighted Iran’s commitment to ending the war and acts of aggression against Lebanon.

He stressed that the US bears responsibility for ensuring the proper implementation of the provisions of the memorandum and emphasized the need for a complete cessation of the Israeli regime’s attacks on Lebanon.

The Lebanese officials, for their parts, welcomed the provisions of the recent memorandum of understanding and underscored that Lebanon’s stability and security are an inseparable component of any serious effort aimed at establishing broader regional stability.

Aoun and Berri also expressed appreciation for the inclusion of provisions related to ending the war against Lebanon in the text of the memorandum.

The memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US was reached following weeks of indirect negotiations mediated by Pakistan with support from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. According to officials involved in the process, the understanding provides for an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon, and is scheduled to be formally signed in Switzerland on June 19.

Iranian authorities have said the memorandum is intended to create conditions for advancing toward a broader settlement, stressing that future negotiations will proceed only after the implementation of commitments by the other side. Under the agreed framework, the signing of the MoU will be followed by a 60-day period of negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement, while reported final amendments included provisions concerning the management of the Strait of Hormuz and guarantees for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

MNA