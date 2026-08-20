Claims of Iran’s defeat caused by enemies' miscalculations

In a message released on his X account on Thursday, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, “Some claim that Iran is on the verge of defeat and is hanging by a thread, but at the same time they are begging all their allies to help them!”

"The main problem is the miscalculations that they are forced to create for themselves each time to cover up,” he said, adding that the military war waged against Iran did not work, and now they [enemies] have called the next failure 'economic war.'"

These statements come at a time when Iran has always emphasized its independence and authority and continues to confront foreign pressures and sanctions, Gharibabadi underlined.

MNA/6922149