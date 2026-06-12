Iran, France FMs discuss ties, latest developments in region

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on hosts of issue, including bilateral ties, the latest developments in the region and the diplomatic trend with the Pakistani mediation.
MNA/ 6857789
TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot held a phone call on Friday to discuss the latest situation in the region, trend of diplomatic developments with Pakistani mediation.
During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on hosts of issue, including bilateral ties, the latest developments in the region and the diplomatic trend with the Pakistani mediation.
MNA/ 6857789
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