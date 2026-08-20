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Aug 20, 2026, 10:25 AM

US ‘economic D-Day’ diversion from its own crisis: Araghchi

US ‘economic D-Day’ diversion from its own crisis: Araghchi

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi says the so-called ‘Economic D-Day’ is a diversion from America's own crisis: unprecedented debt & surging interest costs.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Iran's top diplomat warned that continuing failed US policies would deepen Washington’s economic difficulties and fuel further hostility toward Iran.

“The so-called ‘Economic D-Day’ is a diversion from America's own crisis: unprecedented debt & surging interest costs,” he wrote.

“Doubling down on failed policies will only bring further defeat—and enmity of Iranians. US economic terrorism threatens global economy and sovereignty worldwide,” Araghchi added.

He also attached photos of reports highlighting the unprecedented growth of US national debt, including headlines noting that the debt had reached $40 trillion after decades of borrowing.

US ‘economic D-Day’ diversion from its own crisis: Araghchi

The reports described the $40 trillion milestone as a serious fiscal concern and cited data showing total US government debt at $40.05 trillion, up $2.90 trillion, or 7.8%, from the same period a year earlier. One of the graphics also tracked the US national debt by month since 1993.

Iran's top diplomat dismissed the US administration’s so-called “Economic D-Day” as an attempt to divert attention from Washington’s mounting debt and economic problems.

MNA

News ID 247116

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