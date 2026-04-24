  1. Politics
Apr 24, 2026, 10:30 AM

Pope Leo XIV once again denounces US-Israeli attack on Iran

Pope Leo XIV once again denounces US-Israeli attack on Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – The US-Israeli attacks on Iran have created chaos for the global economy and for Iran’s entire innocent population, who are suffering because of this war.

“I want to encourage everyone to seek solutions rooted in a culture of peace—not in hatred and division,” the leader of the Catholic Church stated.

Earlier, Pope Leo XIV had expressed his deep concern over the US-Israeli strikes against Iran, urging an end to the escalating tension.

The world’s Catholic Leader emphasized, “Stability and peace are not built with mutual threats, nor with weapons, which sow destruction, pain, and death, but only through a reasonable, authentic, and responsible dialogue.”

MNA

News ID 243921

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