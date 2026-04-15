VP Aref writes message to Pope urging him to promote dialgue

Aref posted on his X account a message to Pope Leo, the leader of the world's Catholics saying, "For years, Iran has been sanctioned and ultimately targeted by the United States and Israel for its standing up for "truth and human dignity."

“Our suffering is the outcry for shared values. We ask you to become the harbinger of the "Global Dialogue for Ethics and Compassion. Let's transform the world into a safe haven of peace and morality through a dialogue that goes beyond politics,” the First Iranian Vice President said.

MNA/680213