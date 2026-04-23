  1. Politics
Apr 23, 2026, 12:34 PM

Araghchi:

US-Israeli aggression root cause of insecurity in Hormuz

US-Israeli aggression root cause of insecurity in Hormuz

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has termed the aggression of the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran as the root cause of insecurity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Aggression of the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran is the source of the existing insecurity in the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz, said Araghchi on Wednesday in a meeting with Chung Byung-ha, South Korea’s special envoy to Iran, who is in Tehran for consultations with Iranian officials.

During the meeting, Araghchi briefed the visiting South Korean envoy on the crimes committed by the criminal regimes of the US and Israel during the forty-day military aggression against Iran.

The top Iranian diplomat called on countries to adopt a clear and decisive stance in condemning this aggression and the barbaric crimes against the Iranian nation.

He further noted that Iran, as a littoral state of the Strait of Hormuz, has adopted measures in accordance with international law and its domestic regulations to safeguard Iran’s security and national interests against the aggression and threat of the US and the Israeli regime.

The responsibility for the consequences arising from this situation rests with the aggressor parties, Araghchi underlined.

Araghchi also stressed the importance of bolstering relations between Iran and South Korea, voicing Tehran’s readiness to further boost mutual ties.

Chung Byung-ha, for his part, deemed the enhancement of relations with Iran highly important.

He expressed hope that by pursuing the diplomatic process, the absolute end of the war and the establishment of peace and stability in the region would be witnessed.

MNA

News ID 243901

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