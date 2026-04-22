Iran, Italy FMs discuss regional tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, spoke by telephone Wednesday morning, exchanging views on the security, legal, and economic consequences of the U.S. and Israeli military aggression.

Araghchi detailed the crimes committed by "American-Israeli aggressors" during recent military strikes against Iran, and stressed the responsibility of all governments to condemn violations of the UN Charter and international law.

The Iranian minister attributed the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz directly to U.S. lawlessness and unilateral military assault on a sovereign UN member state. He stated that Iran, as the coastal state, has adopted measures in accordance with international law to protect its national security against U.S. and Israeli threats and aggression, adding that responsibility for the impact on the global economy rests with the aggressors.

Araghchi further condemned the silence of certain European states over attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, warning that such double standards are increasingly weakening international law and the non-proliferation regime.

The two ministers also discussed developments in Lebanon and the necessity of respecting the ceasefire there.

Tajani underscored the importance of peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region and expressed Italy's readiness to help strengthen stability across the area.

MNA