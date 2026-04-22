  1. Politics
Apr 22, 2026, 8:33 PM

Iran, Sri Lanka FMs hold phone conversation

Iran, Sri Lanka FMs hold phone conversation

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a telephone conversation with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on Wednesday.

According to local Iranian media, Araghchi and Vijitha Herath discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.
There was no further information revealed to the media about the content of the conversation by the time this news was being published by Mehr.
MNA

News ID 243889

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