  1. Politics
Apr 23, 2026, 11:36 AM

Senior lawmaker told MNA;

Iran's parliament, SNSC weighing Hormuz control plan

Iran's parliament, SNSC weighing Hormuz control plan

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – Iran's parliament and Supreme National Security Council are jointly reviewing a proposed plan to assert sovereign control over the Strait of Hormuz, with final decision-making authority yet to be determined.

Fadahossein Maleki, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told Mehr News Agency that the legislative body and the Supreme National Security Council (Iran's top security decision-making body) are both examining proposals for managing the strategic waterway.

The plan has been formally registered in the parliamentary system and has undergone review within the commission and broader parliamentary sessions, Maleki said. Multiple proposals from lawmakers have been submitted and discussed.

The lawmaker noted that while parliament stands ready to legislate if required, the SNSC is simultaneously conducting its own review, and its conclusions have not yet been forwarded to the legislature. Coordination between the two bodies is ongoing to expedite a final outcome.

Maleki indicated the ultimate decision on whether parliamentary legislation is necessary will depend on international legal considerations. If a new law is not required, the matter may be resolved within the SNSC's authority.

MNA

News ID 243898

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