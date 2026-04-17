Ceasefire in Lebanon 'result of steadfastness of Hezbollah'

In a post on his X account early on Thursday, Ghalibaf wrote, “The completion and consolidation of a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon will be the result of the steadfastness and struggle of the esteemed Hezbollah and its heroic deeds, and the unity of the Axis of Resistance. And the United States must commit to the agreement.”

“The Resistance and Iran are one and the same entity, whether in war or in a ceasefire,” he added.

The top parliamentarian official added, “America must back down from the mistake of ‘Israel first’.”

He seized the opportunity for the mediation efforts of the Pakistani government and Army Chief General Asim Munir to establish the ceasefire in Lebanon.

MNA