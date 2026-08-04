President Pezeshkian rejects rumors of his resignation

In comments a televised interview marking the second anniversary of his administration, excerpts of which were released on Tuesday ahead of its broadcast on the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Pezeshkian stressed that his administration is fully coordinated with the country's Armed Forces.

"We are completely coordinated with the military forces," the president said.

Addressing speculation about his resignation, Pezeshkian firmly denied the rumors.

"If I ever decide to resign, I will announce it myself. But I will not resign, and I will stand firm," he said.

The president added that some people are trying to create the impression that there are differences between his administration and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

The remarks came after rumors about Pezeshkian's resignation circulated in recent days.

Earlier, Mohammad Mahdi Tabatabaei, deputy for information and communications at the Office of the President, dismissed the reports as "baseless" and "an outright lie." He lashed out at political extremists for spreading the rumors in an attempt to undermine national unity and serve the interests of Iran's enemies.

MNA/TSN