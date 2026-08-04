  1. Politics
Aug 4, 2026, 9:12 AM

Qatar urges regional states to back diplomacy

Qatar urges regional states to back diplomacy

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Qatar's prime minister held phone talks with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain on Tuesday, stressing the need for all sides to adhere to dialogue.

The Qatari foreign ministry said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed the latest regional developments with the five ministers, focusing on efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen regional security.

He reiterated Doha's support for all efforts to de-escalate and reach a comprehensive agreement that would establish peace in the region.

Qatar, alongside Pakistan, played a key mediating role in the June ceasefire MoU between Iran and the United States. The diplomatic push comes as the truce has been repeatedly violated by Washington.

MNA 

News ID 246748

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News