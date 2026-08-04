Qatar urges regional states to back diplomacy

The Qatari foreign ministry said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed the latest regional developments with the five ministers, focusing on efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen regional security.

He reiterated Doha's support for all efforts to de-escalate and reach a comprehensive agreement that would establish peace in the region.

Qatar, alongside Pakistan, played a key mediating role in the June ceasefire MoU between Iran and the United States. The diplomatic push comes as the truce has been repeatedly violated by Washington.

MNA