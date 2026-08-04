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Aug 4, 2026, 10:32 AM

11 killed, injured in drone attack on Moscow Region

11 killed, injured in drone attack on Moscow Region

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Five people were killed and six injured in an overnight drone attack on the Moscow Region

Five people were killed and six injured in an overnight drone attack on the Moscow Region, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said, TASS reported. 

"This morning air defense forces repelled a drone attack on the Moscow Region. <...> Unfortunately, there are fatalities and injuries. According to preliminary information, five people were killed and six others were wounded. All those affected are receiving necessary medical care. I extend my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased," he wrote on Max.

MNA 

News ID 246750

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