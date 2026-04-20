Ghalibaf warns global oil traders on 'house of cards' pricing

In a post on his X account on Monday, Ghalibaf wrote, “Vibe-trading digital oil is like vibe-hedging in treasuries during Hormuz risk-off. Both share one house of cards that works on paper.”

He cautioned traders as markets reopened, calling on them to avoid being influenced by “house of cards that works on paper.”

“Difference: oil at least has Dated Brent. Treasuries? Vibes all the way down,” the speaker emphasized.

Iran has controlled the Strait of Hormuz since the United States and the Israeli regime waged a war of aggression against the country on February 28.

MNA