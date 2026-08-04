US to close its diplomatic missions in five countries

US State Department has notified Congress of its intention to close five US diplomatic missions, Reuters reported, citing sources.

US missions in Winnipeg (Canada), Nagoya (Japan), Douala (Cameroon), Medan (Indonesia), and St. George’s (Grenada) are slated for closure, according to sources. The White House initially sought to close up to 30 overseas posts as many are cost-ineffective and no longer necessary, but for now, the cuts will affect only five of them, according to the report.

That said, the US Democratic Party and national security sources cited by Reuters expressed concern that a reduction in the number of US diplomatic missions could undermine Washington’s position in several regions simultaneously.

MNA