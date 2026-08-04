Qatar hopeful US-Iran deal be reached in coming hours, days

According to Al Jazeera, he said that Qatar is in particular supporting Oman’s mediation efforts and is hopeful that an agreement will be reached in the coming hours or days.

Ansari confirmed that no direct talks are happening but that mediators are speaking to each other, adding that drafts of agreements are being passed around just as they have been since this conflict began in February.

Al-Ansari said that mediators’ “focus right now is on avoiding escalation, reopening the strait and reopening the door for diplomacy between the parties. What we do not want to see right now is a major escalation in our region.”

“We are working very closely with our partners in the region and with the parties of the conflict to reach a diplomatic resolution,” he added.

Ansari said that Qatar believes that the issue of the Strait of Hormuz should be decided by the region.

MNA