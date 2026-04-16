Lebanon ceasefire matters to Iran as own ceasefire

In a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, expressed condolences over the martyrdom of the oppressed and resistant people of Lebanon, especially the brave fighters of Hezbollah and Amal.

"God has promised that when resistance takes place, the result will definitely be victory and trimuph," he stressed.

Stating that Iranians have never forgotten their Lebanese brothers nor will do in the future, Ghalibaf said, "I am constantly following the situation in Lebanon and the establishment of a ceasefire in the country, and this issue is very important to us."

"In the Islamabad talks and after that, we are seriously seeking to force the enemies to establish a permanent ceasefire in all conflict areas in accordance with the agreement, because for us, a ceasefire in Lebanon is as important as a ceasefire in Iran," Ghlibaf said.

Nabih Berri further presented a report on the latest status of the Zionist regime's attacks on Lebanon, , "Israel is literally committing crimes in our country and seeking to displace the Lebanese, and so far more than one million and 200,000 Lebanese have been displaced."

He stated that "we and the resistance fighters are steadfast on our path and that any official communication and consultation with the Zionist regime is definitely not in the interests of the Lebanese people."

"I appreciate your seriousness and efforts in supporting Lebanon and the Islamic resistance," Berri said.

MNA/6802590