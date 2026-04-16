Potential Lebanon truce result of Hezbollah struggle

"The completion and consolidation of a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon will be the result of the resistance and steadfast struggle of the great Hezbollah and the unity of the Axis of Resistance," Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

The remarks came amid Hezbollah's successive and decisive retaliatory strikes against sensitive Israeli military targets and illegal settlements in the northern part of the occupied territories, according to Press TV.

The Lebanese resistance movement has also directed sustained reprisal against Israeli troops and aerial assets trying to make advances in southern Lebanon.

The counterstrikes have been aimed at countering the Israeli regime's incessant violations of a 2024 ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, as part of which Tel Aviv was supposed to end its deadly escalation targeting Lebanon.

Iran has stressed that the realization of a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon is an indivisible part of the ceasefire agreement that ended the unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic last Wednesday.

Hours after Iran and the US announced a ceasefire ending 40 days of aggression against the Islamic Republic, the Israeli regime violated the truce last Wednesday morning by launching devastating strikes on civilian areas across Lebanon.

In response, the Hezbollah resistance movement launched a series of retaliatory strikes a day after, targeting multiple Israeli military and strategic installations.

MNA