Iran-US MoU stopped Israeli aggression: Hezbollah chief

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem on Tuesday condemned direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, saying they had brought nothing but "shame, humiliation, despair and repeated concessions" for Lebanon, and called on Lebanese officials to defy the United States.

Speaking at an Arbaeen commemoration in Baalbek, Qassem said the Iran-U.S. ceasefire agreement had been the decisive factor in halting Israeli aggression against Lebanon. "Had it not been for that memorandum, this ceasefire would never have been achieved," he said.

He underlined that while Israel had gained politically from the talks, the Resistance, the people and the "honourable citizens" remained steadfast. "I tell you clearly: with this approach, the political authority will achieve nothing for Lebanon and will not succeed in facilitating American objectives," he said, calling on Lebanese officials to stop granting concessions and instead open dialogue with the resistance.

Qassem praised Iran's steadfastness during the war, saying the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei had not led to collapse but had become a source of pride. He said the millions who turned out for the funeral had demonstrated the depth of popular support for the revolution and its leadership. "We are proud to stand alongside Iran, and the future achievements will benefit the entire region."

He also stressed that the alliance between Hezbollah and the Amal movement was "solid" and formed an "impenetrable barrier" against the enemy.

MNA