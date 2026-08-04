Yemen attacks Saudi Arabia's airport in Najran

Military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the the operation was precise.
He warned that any further violation of Yemeni airspace "will not go unanswered or unpunished."
MNA
TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Yemen's armed forces said they attacked a sensitive Saudi target at Najran airport with a drone on Tuesday, in retaliation for Saudi breaches of Yemeni airspace over Saada and Hajjah.
Military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the the operation was precise.
He warned that any further violation of Yemeni airspace "will not go unanswered or unpunished."
MNA
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