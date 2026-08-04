  1. Politics
Aug 4, 2026, 3:04 PM

Yemen attacks Saudi Arabia's airport in Najran

Yemen attacks Saudi Arabia's airport in Najran

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Yemen's armed forces said they attacked a sensitive Saudi target at Najran airport with a drone on Tuesday, in retaliation for Saudi breaches of Yemeni airspace over Saada and Hajjah.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the the operation was precise.

He warned that any further violation of Yemeni airspace "will not go unanswered or unpunished."

MNA

News ID 246755

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