  1. Iran
  2. Iran
Jun 2, 2026, 9:24 PM

No uranium transfer without Iran’s approval

No uranium transfer without Iran’s approval

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s representative to the international organizations in Vienna, has stressed that any transfer of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles abroad would require Tehran’s approval.

In a post on X, Ulyanov responded to recent remarks by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stating that exporting Iran’s enriched uranium is not necessarily required and could only take place with the consent of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also pointed to alternative options, noting that if the relevant parties reach an agreement, Iran’s enriched uranium could be diluted within the country. For this reason, he said, it remains premature to predict or speculate about the eventual fate of the material.

MNA

News ID 245001

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