Lebanon links Bab al-Mandab to Hormuz front: Gen. Ghaani

The Quds Force Commander Major General Esmaeil Ghaani wrote in a post on X on Monday that, "The evil acts of the Zionists in Lebanon and Gaza, which come under the shameless support from America, will strngthen the Axis of Resistance's will to expand support to both fronts, and take action to activate other fronts, and link the traffic situation of the Bab al-Mandab Strait with that of the Strait of Hormuz."

"The miserable Zionist regime must know that the simultaneous crimes in southern Lebanon and Gaza will drag it in the quagmire of Hezbollah operations and the renewed [al-Aqsa] Storm of Palestinian youth," General Ghaani also wrote.

MNA