Hezbollah leader sends message to conference in Iran

The message of Sheikh Naim Qassem, Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, was read out at the second international conference "Ghadir and Resistance" in Mashhad by Hojjatoleslam Sheikh Moeen Daqiq, the representative of the movement on Tuesday.

"Today, since the establishment of the Islamic Resistance, we are facing the fiercest confrontation with the Israeli aggressor monster, a monster supported by the American Taghut, who kills children, women and men, destroys homes and farms, and displaces people from their lands," read Sheikh Naim's message.

He continued, "the Zionists did this in Gaza and more than 80,000 people were martyred, and they did the same in Lebanon and more than ten thousand people have been martyred since October 7, 2023. The great leader of the resistance path in Lebanon, the martyr Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah (may God be pleased with him), Sayyid Hashem Safi al-Din, and the commanders were martyred, but we, with the help of the prophethood of Muhammad (PBUH), the guardianship of Ali (AS), the friendship of the Imams (PBUH), and the expectation of the imam of the Time (PBUH), remained steadfast in the field and resisted."

Hezbollah leader continued his message by stating: "The youth of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance faced more than 90,000 soldiers and officers of the Israeli army, with their advanced land, sea, and air weapons; weapons that American planes bring them daily with ammunition and weapons."

He went on to vow that Hezbollah will follow the path showed by Ghadir and Imam Ali no matter the cost, denouncing those who remain scilent towards or side with the oppressors.

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