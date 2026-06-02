  1. Politics
Jun 2, 2026, 4:35 PM

Iran military power has increased during ceasefire: IRGC gen.

Iran military power has increased during ceasefire: IRGC gen.

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, Spokesperson and Deputy Head of Public Relations of the IRGC says that since the ceasefire announced between Tehran and Washington, Iran's military power has increased.

Rejecting US claims about weakened military capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Brigadier General Mohebbi stated during a ceremony on Tuesday, “During this period, the country’s combat capability has not decreased by any means. Contrary to the claims made, neither the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Navy has been destroyed nor has the country’s operational capability decreased.”

He continued, “The best reason for this is that the US, despite using its extensive capablities on land, sea and air, was unable to take out the Strait of Hormuz from the control of the Islamic Republic of Iran even for a few minutes. The US entered the battlefield with very extensive cappablities to create the conditions it wanted in the Strait of Hormuz, but it failed to achieve its goals.”

The IRGC Deputy Head of Public Relations emphasized, “The reality is that during the ceasefire period, our military and operational capability increased, and the opportunity created was used to improve combat capability, strengthen preparations and make up for damages, and today our armed forces are in better position than in the past.”

MNA/6848011

News ID 244995

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