‘Iran’s patience has limits,’: Gen. Mohsen Rezaei

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, who was the former IRGC lead commander made the remarks in an X post on Monday, as Israel has intensified its attacks on Lebanon and the US continues its naval piracy near the Strait of Hormuz, which has been controlled by Iran since the illegal US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

“The Strait of Hormuz is under Iran’s control. We will not allow the naval blockade to continue, and will not tolerate the escalation of tensions in Lebanon,” he said, according to Press TV.

“The patience of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has limits,” warned Rezaei, a former chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The unjustified US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28. In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region and restricted transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

On April 8, forty days into the war, an Islamabad-brokered ceasefire went into effect. However, the first round of Tehran-Washington negotiations failed to reach an agreement.

Iran is insisting that the ceasefire agreement with the United States includes a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Tel Aviv and Beirut announced a truce on April 17, but the occupying regime violated it by conducting several deadly attacks on Lebanon.

MNA