Araghchi warns US over breaches of ceasefire in Lebanon

"For immediate attention: The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon.," wrote Araghchi on X on Monday.

"Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts," the top Iranian diplomat continued.

"The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation," he also said.

In response to the continued violation of the ceasefire, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance Hezbollah carry out operations against the Zionist enemy, displacing many settlers to other occupied towns.

Local media in occupied territories controlled by Israeli regime admit to the failure of the Zionist regime's army in its operations against Hezbollah.

The regime's army in engaged in a war of attrition, according to observers.

The Zionist regime has threatened to target Beirut in violation of the ceasefire between Lebanon and the Zionist regime brokered by the US.

MNA