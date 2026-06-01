The six failures of the Iran war for Trump

From the early hours of military operations against Iran, the Trump administration worked to establish a narrative of decisive, historic victory. In a series of national addresses, Trump declared Iran's nuclear programme completely destroyed, the IRGC command paralysed, the Iranian navy eliminated, its air force gone, and its ballistic missiles almost finished or destroyed.

Three months on, US internal intelligence assessments, independent satellite evaluations, global economic data, and domestic polling surveys paint a sharply different picture. Based on credible Western and international sources, this analysis examines six areas in which the stated objectives of the war have not been achieved, and in several cases have produced outcomes directly contrary to American interests.

1. Nuclear Failure: A Delay, Not Destruction

The primary justification for the war was to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons capability. Trump claimed Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan sites had been completely and totally destroyed. But a classified initial assessment by the US Defense Intelligence Agency and subsequent satellite reports found that damage was largely limited to surface structures, entry points and support facilities. Key underground sections and advanced centrifuges were substantially intact. The enrichment programme has been set back by between six and 18 months, not eliminated.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced that he can no longer account for approximately 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity. US Vice President JD Vance publicly acknowledged that Washington does not know the precise location of those stockpiles.

2. Hormuz: An Economic Weapon Handed to Iran

The biggest US strategic miscalculation, according to Ali Vaez, Director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group, was handing Tehran what he described as "an economic weapon of mass destruction." Since the war began, Iran has exercised operational control over the Strait of Hormuz. Even following a temporary ceasefire, vessel transit has continued under severe restrictions and additional costs. The Hormuz crisis rapidly became a global energy crisis, compared by analysts to the Suez Canal crisis of 1956.

3. Economic Shock to the US and the World

The war's impact on ordinary American households was direct and rapid. Crude oil prices rose from around 67 dollars to above 110 to 120 dollars at peak moments, an increase of up to 80 percent. Petrol prices crossed five dollars per gallon in several US states. Airline ticket costs rose by around 20 percent. Energy supply chain inflation intensified pressure on households across multiple countries.

Economists and the Center for American Progress warned that a return to pre-war price levels would be slow and incomplete. This was particularly damaging for Trump, who had cited sub-three-dollar petrol as a signature economic achievement before the war.

4. Political Fallout: Approval in Freefall

The war quickly became a domestic political crisis. A Reuters/Ipsos poll from April 2026 placed Trump's approval rating at 34 to 36 percent. AP-NORC and Strength in Numbers surveys found ratings of around 33 to 35 percent. Only 34 percent of Americans supported the decision to launch military action. Trump's economic approval collapsed to approximately 23 to 25 percent. A majority of voters, including independents, assessed the war as "the wrong decision" whose objectives had not been met.

5. Narrative Contradiction

Al Jazeera and other outlets extensively documented the gap between Trump's victory claims and observable reality. While Trump spoke of "complete victory" and an "imminent deal," Iran's power structure remained intact, enrichment had not stopped, new control over the Strait of Hormuz had been established, and uranium stockpiles had not been handed over. The contradiction severely damaged the credibility of the Trump administration's account of the war.

6. Voices From Within

American analysts were direct in identifying failures of planning. New York Times and CNN journalists reported that the Trump administration had no clear strategy for ending the war or managing its economic consequences from the outset. Military experts assessed Iran's resilience, its effective use of asymmetric warfare, and the implicit backing of Russia and China as having exceeded Pentagon projections.

Conclusion

The three pillars used to justify the war — destroying the nuclear programme, safely reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and strengthening America's economic position — have either not been achieved or have produced the opposite of the intended result. Iran, despite real damage, demonstrated resilience, generated new leverage, and frustrated American objectives across almost every domain. The United States, meanwhile, paid enormous military, economic and political costs, while its global rivals Russia and China used the crisis to strengthen their own positions.

MNA