6 people killed in Iowa domestic dispute: police say

The suspected shooter also was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Muscatine Police Department.

The victims are believed to be family members of the suspect, identified as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, of Muscatine, the department said.

Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies called the shooting an "act of evil".

The shootings took place on Monday at multiple locations within the city of Muscatine, according to BBC.

Police received a report of a shooting just after noon on Monday. When officers responded to a home, they found four people with gunshot wounds, police said.

All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

McFarland had left the residence before officers arrived, but officials found him shortly after on a riverfront trail near a pedestrian bridge.

MNA