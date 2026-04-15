  1. Politics
Apr 15, 2026, 11:27 PM

Committed to promoting peace in region: Araghchi

Committed to promoting peace in region: Araghchi

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after receiving the Pakistani delegation headed by Army chief Marshal Asim Munir that “Our commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains strong.”

“Delighted to welcome Field Marshal Munir to Iran,” the top Iranian diplomat wrote in a post on X after he and Iranian officials received and held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Tehran on Wednesday night.

Committed to promoting peace in region: Araghchi
Araghchi also wrote that in the meeting, the Iranian side “expressed gratitude for Pakistan's gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasizing that it reflects our deep and great bilateral relationship.”
“Our commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains strong—and shared,” he concluded.
In the meeting with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, apart from Foreign Minister Araghchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi and Spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei, were present.
The visit of Pakistani delegation to Tehran is aimed at advancing the Islamabad talks between Tehran and Washington.
Media also said that the Pakistanis were carrying a message from Washington to Tehran.

Iran will decide on next round of talks with the US side after the meeting with visiting Pakistani Army chief, an informed source told local Tasnim news agency.
MNA

News ID 243673

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