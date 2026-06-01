Iran warns residents of northern occupied Palestinian lands

In a statement, the headquarters said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has continued what it described as provocative actions in the region by threatening to strike Beirut and Dahiyeh and issuing evacuation warnings to local residents.

The statement added that, given what it called Israel’s repeated violations of the ceasefire, any implementation of these threats would prompt a response. It therefore urged residents of northern areas and military settlements in the occupied territories to evacuate if they do not want to be affected by the consequences of such actions.

The headquarters further cautioned that continued escalation and military threats by Israel could have broader security and military repercussions.

MNA