Transferring enriched uranium from Iran difficult: IAEA chief

Grossi told Al Jazeera on Monday that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly proposed transferring Iran’s enriched uranium abroad, a step he described as technically complex but feasible.

The IAEA chief reiterated that transferring this material is operationally very difficult.

He also said one of the options under discussion is diluting or reducing the enrichment level of the material to make it less sensitive.

Grossi stressed that these issues are currently being discussed among different parties, although the agency is not directly involved in the negotiations.

He added that he is holding separate talks with Tehran and Washington, with the aim of helping make any potential agreement workable.

MNA