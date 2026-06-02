Iran military front still remains at apex of readiness: Gen.

“Despite our preparations across all fields, the military front will still be maintained at the highest level of readiness, because we believe the most important arena the enemy relies on to achieve its goals is the military domain,” IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi emphasized.

If the enemy resorts to military confrontation, the type of operations, the geography of the battle, and even the types of weapons used will be different, he said, adding that IRGC is fully prepared for all possible scenarios.

Today, the Armed Forces' readiness is greater than ever. This readiness, building upon past capabilities, is the result of experience gained on the battlefield and direct confrontation with the enemy, he reiterated.

“Today, our understanding of the enemy—their offensive and defensive equipment, tactics, and the nature of their operations—is far more comprehensive than before,” he added.

During this period, the country's combat capability has never decreased. Contrary to the claims made, neither Iran's naval force has been destroyed nor has the country's operational capability diminished.

The best evidence for this is that despite the US employing its extensive capacities on land, sea, and air, it could not even for a few minutes take control of the Strait of Hormuz away from Iran, he said, adding that the US entered the field with very extensive power to create the conditions it desired in the Strait of Hormuz, but it failed to achieve its goals.

The spokesman noted how, throughout the latest aggression, the United States failed to adversely affect Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz despite employing extensive military capabilities.

He maintained that Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz remained fully intact and described control of the strategic waterway as a symbol of the IRGC's power.

MNA