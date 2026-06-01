Trump says Israeli op.on Beirut called off after Iran warning

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the call with Netanyahu as “very constructive and productive,” adding that any Israeli troops that had been heading toward Beirut had already been ordered to return.

Trump also claimed that, through senior intermediaries, he had held discussions with Hezbollah and that both sides had agreed to stop all hostilities. According to Trump, the understanding would mean that Israel would refrain from attacking Hezbollah, while Hezbollah would likewise cease attacks against Israel.

As of the time of publication, Hezbollah had not publicly confirmed Trump’s claims regarding the alleged contacts or any agreement to halt military actions.

Trump’s remarks came just hours after Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters warned of potential consequences if Israel carried out threats to strike Beirut’s southern suburbs, commonly known as Dahiyeh. The headquarters said that residents of northern occupied lands have to evacuvate if such threats were implemented.

In his statement, Trump did not address the issue of Israeli withdrawal from areas occupied in Lebanon or other unresolved disputes between the parties.

According to the CNN, Trump has said that talks with Iran "continuing at a rapid pace."

MNA