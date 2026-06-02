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Jun 2, 2026, 5:55 PM

Iran announce 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup

Iran announce 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Head coach Amir Ghalenoei has officially revealed Iran’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

ran national football team are holding a training camp in Antalya, Turkey for two weeks as part of preparation for the upcoming World Cup, Tehran Times reported. 

Team Melli defeated Gambia 3-1 on Saturday in a friendly match and will also face Mali on Thursday.

Iran are drawn in Group G along with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

Team Melli will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 16, followed by a clash with Belgium on June 21, before concluding the group stage against Egypt in Seattle on June 27.

Iran squad:
Goalkeepers:
Alireza Beiranvand, Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand

Defenders:
Ehsan Haji Safi, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Nemati, Daniyal Eiri, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Mohammadhossein Kanani, Saleh Hardani, Ramin Rezaeian

Midfielders:
Arya Yousefi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saeid Ezatolahi, Roozbeh Cheshmi, Amirmohammad Rezzaghinia, Mehdi Ghaedi, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Ghorbani, Mehdi Torabi, Mohammad Mohebbi

Forwards:
Mehdi Taremi, Shahriyar Moghanlou, Dennis Dargahi, Ali Alipour, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

MNA

News ID 244999

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