Violations in a front means violations on all fronts: Iran FM

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a Monday statement that the US has violated the terms of the April 8 ceasefire announced by Pakistan by attacking Iranian ships and facilities in the Persian Gulf, while it has also failed to contain Israeli attacks on Lebanon, which Tehran views as a clear violation of the truce.

“Despite the efforts of the United States in the initial days following the ceasefire to pressure the Israeli regime into halting its aggressions against Lebanon, the direct responsibility of the United States, both for violating the ceasefire against Iran and for the Israeli regime's violation of the ceasefire against Lebanon, is evident,” said the statement, according to Press TV EN website.

The statement said Washington should bear the costs of the Israeli violations of the truce in Lebanon and their impacts and consequences for the situation in the entire region.

It said that Iran would act to defend its interests “everywhere it deems necessary” based on its legitimate right to self-defense, adding that the Israeli regime has violated the territorial integrity of Lebanon by launching dozens of attacks and operations against the Arab country, which have killed thousands and displaced nearly two million people.

The statement came after Iran's central military command warned settlers living in the Israeli-occupied territories to evacuate their homes and properties in anticipation of a potential Iranian attack in response to evacuation warnings issued by the Israeli regime to people in areas of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

However, the Iranian warning caused US President Donald Trump to intervene immediately. He said in a post on social media that he had convinced the Israeli regime to halt its plans for attacks on Beirut.

The escalation in the situation in Lebanon comes despite reports showing that Iran and the US had moved closer to signing an initial agreement aimed at permanently ending the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

Iran has repeatedly said that any deal to end the aggression against the country must include a cessation of attacks on allied resistance forces in other parts of the region.

MNA