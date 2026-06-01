IRGC Intel. Unit warns Zionists over aggression on Lebanon

The IRGC Intelligence Organization emphasized in a statement on Monday that, "The Islamic Republic of Iran considers crossing the red lines in Lebanon and Gaza as direct war and imposing a cost on its national security and the Islamic resistance."

It added that,, "the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to carry out defensive operations by taking meaningful measures and opening new fronts in addition to preserving the control over Strait of Hormuz.

"Whoever sows the wind will reap the whirlwind," it concluded.

MNA