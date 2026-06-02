Martyred Leader funeral to last three days: Tehran official

Mohammad Amin Tavakolizadeh, Vice Mayor of Tehran for Social and Cultural Affairs, announced the prediction of a three-day program for the funeral of the martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying, "People will be able to attend the funeral ceremony during this period, and the final details of the place for this ceremony will be announced soon."

Tavakolizadeh stated, "Three days have been planned for the funeral of the martyred Imam, so that people can attend his body and perform the funeral ceremony. The venue for this ceremony will most likely be the Tehran [Imam Khomeini] Mossalla (Grand Mosque) or the Maseluem of Imam Khomeini, which is scheduled to be finalized and announced later today."

He added: "After this stage, prayers will be performed and then the funeral ceremony will be held, and it is predicted that if all goes well, the funeral ceremony in Tehran will last at least 24 hours."

Tehran's vice mayor continued: "After Tehran, the ceremony will follow in Qom and then in Mashhad. Also, according to the will and recommendations of relatives, the burial place of the martyred Imam will be next to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS)."

He also said that the funeral procession will be held in the next two weeks.

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