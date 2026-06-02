Israeli regime continues aggression on south Lebanon

Ongoing Israeli air attacks have killed at least eight people and wounded an unknown number of others in southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday, a day after the regime was forced to halt its planned attack on Beirut after Iranian offiicals' stark warning that the ceasefire would include Lebanon.

The fourth round of talks between Israel and Lebanon got underway in Washington, DC, where Lebanese negotiators hope to secure a halt to attacks on and occupation of the south, Al Jazeera reported.

The Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah said it launched drones at two Israeli military armoured vehicles, as well as two tanks, in southern Lebanon.

The attacks unfolded, Hezbollah said, near the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, which is located just beyond the “yellow line” stretching roughly 10km (6 miles) north of the Lebanon-Israel border, Al Jazeera said.

Israeli air strikes have targeted the city of Nabatieh and the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon, local media on the ground were reporting on Tuesday.

Israeli attacks also targeted Sultaniyeh and Bir al-Salasil, both located in the Bint Jbeil district, Al Jazeera reported.

MNA