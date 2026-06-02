Israeli forces still continue killing Palestinians in Gaza

According to the ministry, Israeli regime has killed 72,942 Palestinians in the enclave since outbreak of Israeli war against Hamas (Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement) on October 07, 2023.

The health body pointed out that body of one Palestinian martyr and 9 wounded persons were transferred to the hospitals of the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

According to the report, a number of victims are still trapped under the rubble and in the streets, and rescue forces are unable to reach them due to field conditions.

Since the ceasefire came into effect on October 11, 933 Palestinians have been killed and 2,868 others have been injured. During this period, the bodies of 781 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble.

The number of martyrs has reached 72,942 while the number of injured has reached 172,967 since the outbreak of war between the two sides on October 07, 2023.

MNA/6847983